NEWS

Chief of staff to Nyesom Wike has been campaigning, calling him to take over APC’s structure-Nwauju.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 344 1 minute read

In an interview with Arise , APC Publicity Secretary, Rivers State, Darlington Nwauju stated that the chief of staff to the former governor of Rivers State has  been going all over the state campaigning, calling on the immediate past governor (Nyesom Wike) to come take over our party structure of the APC in Rivers State.

He further said that, looking at what happened during the governorship election, he was personally trapped for attack on the day of the election. 

According to him, “the person I’m referring to is the chief of staff to the former governor, Rotimi Amaechi, who has been going all over the place campaigning, calling on the immediate past governor to come take over our party structure. In fact, going even to the ridiculous level of asking that the ministerial slot of Rivers State be given to the immediate past governor Now I  happens to the several qualified members of our political party?. Am I not qualified to be minister of the federal republic? Also, this Individual went a step further to claim that the immediate past governor founded the APC and the presidential elections in Rivers State.

 Dear esteemed readers, kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post”.

 Video credit: Arise (6:00)

Offixialmasoyi (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Former Attorney-General, Malami Weds Hajia Rakkiya As Fourth Wife, A Year After Marrying Buhari’s Daughter With Six Children

4 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: The N32bn ‘Final Straw’ That Led To The Ouster Of Adamu, Ganduje Tackles Abba Over Tinubu’s Fuel Subsidy Package

8 mins ago

Transfer News: Chelsea eye shock Maguire deal, Bayern open to Goretzka sale

10 mins ago

BREAKING: Abdullahi Adamu Resigns As APC National Chairman To ‘Avoid Being Humiliated Out Of Office’

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button