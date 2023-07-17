Chief of staff to Nyesom Wike has been campaigning, calling him to take over APC’s structure-Nwauju.

In an interview with Arise , APC Publicity Secretary, Rivers State, Darlington Nwauju stated that the chief of staff to the former governor of Rivers State has been going all over the state campaigning, calling on the immediate past governor (Nyesom Wike) to come take over our party structure of the APC in Rivers State.

He further said that, looking at what happened during the governorship election, he was personally trapped for attack on the day of the election.

According to him, “the person I’m referring to is the chief of staff to the former governor, Rotimi Amaechi, who has been going all over the place campaigning, calling on the immediate past governor to come take over our party structure. In fact, going even to the ridiculous level of asking that the ministerial slot of Rivers State be given to the immediate past governor Now I happens to the several qualified members of our political party?. Am I not qualified to be minister of the federal republic? Also, this Individual went a step further to claim that the immediate past governor founded the APC and the presidential elections in Rivers State.

