Chief MKO Abiola’s Wife, Zainab Abiola Demands N100 Billion From Police Over Alleged Defamation

Prof. Zainab Abiola, the wife of the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, the late Chief MKO Abiola, has dragged the Nigeria Police Force, Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali to a Federal High Court in Abuja for alleged defamation.

Joined as respondents were Ibrahim Alkali (son of the IGP) and former police Orderly, Teju Moses.

Abiola in the suit with reference No FHA/ABJ/CS/2370/202 filed by her lawyer, Tawo Tawo (SAN), is challenging the police for violating her fundamental human rights to life, and dignity of the human person.

if nigeria police is charge 100B for deformation, how much wil charge them for extra judicial killing? dont wast ur time.

Nawaoh, I remember how everyone was on the police side then,it’s not good to conclude easily on social media things,more investigations need to be made by an external body.

Buhari have given June 12 to ur husband and u accept why fighting again.

