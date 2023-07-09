Chief Frank Kokori Speaks Out on Insecurity and Government Failures in Nigeria

In an interview, Chief Frank Kokori, a prominent figure in the struggle for June 12 and former General Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), shares his thoughts on various pressing national issues. Kokori addresses concerns about the removal of petrol subsidy, the pervasive insecurity in the country, and the expectations placed on President Bola Tinubu. He highlights the prevailing belief among Nigerians that there is a collusion between criminal elements and corrupt government officials, leading to an alarming lack of accountability. He contrasts this situation with developed countries, where the killing of a single police officer triggers immediate action, emphasizing the need for a more civilized approach in Nigeria.

Kokori urges people to observe Tinubu’s actions, as he believes the president has the potential to tackle these pressing issues. Kokori’s vocal stance on previous President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged failure to combat corruption continues, pointing out that Buhari’s earlier military leadership with Tunde Idiagbon demonstrated discipline and progress. However, Kokori claims that Buhari’s return as a civilian saw a shift towards a luxurious lifestyle and wastefulness. He emphasizes the need for any president, given the significant power they wield, to utilize that power for the betterment of the people and avoid letting them down.

Kokori also expresses disappointment with former President Goodluck Jonathan, noting that his age and academic background had initially raised expectations for his leadership to bring glory to Nigeria. However, Kokori believes that Jonathan ultimately fell short in fulfilling his responsibilities to the nation.

Subsidy removal has no doubt worsened the hardship of Nigerians with the World Bank saying additional 7.1 million Nigerians could be pushed into poverty. How best do you think the Federal Government can use the savings from subsidy removal to better the lives of Nigerians?

