Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu reveals what Peter Obi did after he arrived late at a burial

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu, an elder statesman from the Southeast has recalled his interaction with Peter Gregory Obi at a funeral while explaining why he is supporting the Labour party candidate for president.

In the weeks leading up to the election, presidential candidates have been receiving endorsements from their followers. While speaking, the senior statesman showed Peter Obi’s modest side and acknowledged that he was deserving of leadership.

Iwuanyanwu spoke about a time when he arrived late to a burial ritual and had nowhere to sit other than at the back in a video that is currently going viral online. He said that the labour party’s presidential candidate had to vacate his front-row seat and move to the back.

He stated “There was also the issue with the former security for the administration in eastern Nigeria. When he passed away, so I attended the funeral. There was nowhere for me to sit because he was in the front row, so I was forced to take a seat near the back. Peter arrived and led me over to the couch where he was sitting. He insisted that I should sit despite my protests. He was crammed in after they brought another seat. Therefore, this individual has expressed repentance, and this person is humble. Someone like this deserves being granted power.”

KINGSIFY (

)