Chief Ayo Adebanjo’s statement about Obi was prophetic. –Sola Ebiseni

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of the Afenifere group, is known to be supporting Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi in the upcoming 2023 general election, which is less than 14 days away. The Afenifere leader recently gave a speech that could be considered a severe warning about what would happen in Nigeria if Peter Obi loses the election, and the response to it was mixed. Ayo Adebanjo asserts that if Peter Obi loses the election, Nigeria will experience a crisis.

Sola Ebiseni, the south-west zonal coordinator of the Labour Party and the secretary general of the Afenifere group, reacted to Ayo Adebanjo’s comment by describing their leader as an “oracle” who made a prophecy about what might happen to Nigeria if the southeast loses the presidency.

He added,

“Well, as far as Nigeria is concerned, Ayo Adebanjo is an oracle, and he is being prophetic about what may likely happen to this federation if we continue to deprive a group of Nigerians, a sizeable portion of Nigerians, of the sense of belonging,” Ayo Adebanjo said. “He is also a prophet.”

He went on to say that now that the Southwest, Southern, and Northern regions have had their turn, it is the Igbos’ turn to run for president.

“The presidency must be zoned on a north-south basis and then calculated down to the regionstoo advance Nigeria.” “It is the turn of the Southeast,” he stated. “Obasanjo did it for the southwest, Yaradua and Buhari did it for the north, and Jonathan did it for the south-south.”

