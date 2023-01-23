Chidoka Reveals Why Obi May Not Win, Says There Is No Youth Movement For The LP Candidate.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to the Sahara Reporters, Osita Chidoka, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has said that Mr Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, is insignificant in the presidential election. He further revealed the reasons why Obi may not win the forthcoming presidential election and noted that there is no youth movement for the Labour Party candidate.

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The former minister made this known on Sunday night during an interview with Channels Television, where he noted that it is incorrect to assume that there is a national youth movement supporting Obi’s presidential ambition because the majority of the youths are from the Northwest, where Obi is unpopular.

He further revealed his reasons for remaining in the PDP, citing that the investment of the Igbo people in the PDP for years cannot be thrown away, and that is why he has chosen to remain in the PDP.

Mr Peter Obi is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and he is expected to contest the presidential position against other political titans such as Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling APC, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and a host of other top politicians.

