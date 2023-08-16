Chidoka Questions Credibility of Tinubu’s Agenda with 33% Mandate.

Former Minister of Ation, Osita Chidoka, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu’s 33% share of the total votes in the last election puts him in a minority position, making it challenging for him to implement his plans.

In an interview with Channels Tv news, Chidoka expressed concerns over the government’s recent actions, stating that the President’s success in driving significant agendas depends on the support of the people.

He cited Nigerians’ reactions to the conflict in Niger and the Fuel Subsidy as examples, highlighting the need for the government to have widespread legitimacy.

Chidoka further suggested amending laws to require presidential candidates who do not secure 50% plus one of the votes to participate in a run-off election, as a 33% share of the total votes puts the President at a significant disadvantage in advancing major policies.

