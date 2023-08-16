NEWS

Chidoka Questions Credibility of Tinubu’s Agenda with 33% Mandate.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 18 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read

Former Minister of Ation, Osita Chidoka, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu’s 33% share of the total votes in the last election puts him in a minority position, making it challenging for him to implement his plans.

In an interview with Channels Tv news, Chidoka expressed concerns over the government’s recent actions, stating that the President’s success in driving significant agendas depends on the support of the people.

He cited Nigerians’ reactions to the conflict in Niger and the Fuel Subsidy as examples, highlighting the need for the government to have widespread legitimacy.

Chidoka further suggested amending laws to require presidential candidates who do not secure 50% plus one of the votes to participate in a run-off election, as a 33% share of the total votes puts the President at a significant disadvantage in advancing major policies.

Watch video from 10:40

Dear readers, what do you think of Chidoka’s words about Tinubu?

Businessadvocate (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 18 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions After Sani Said All Eyes Must Be On Executive, legislature, Dollar, Petrol And Everywhere

4 mins ago

Stop Praying not to Have Problems. Pray to have Wisdom to Handle Any Problem- Eucharia Anunobi says.

6 mins ago

Full List: President Tinubu’s Ministers And Their Designations

11 mins ago

President Tinubu Assigns Ministerial Portfolios

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button