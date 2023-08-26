Chicago University Certificate: There Was An Error In Certificate Issued To Me – Tinubu

According to DAILY POST, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has acknowledged discrepancies in the certificate issued to him by Chicago State University, placing the blame on a clerical staff member of the institution. Tinubu’ s lawyers, Oluwole Afolabi and Christopher Carmichael, revealed this information in their response to a lawsuit initiated by former Vice- President Atiku Abubakar. Atiku is seeking the disclosure of Tinubu’ s academic records from the university.

According to the legal filings, a clerk at the university was responsible for an error related to the date on Tinubu’ s recently- issued certificate, leading to what they described as an ” appearance of differences. ” This response was submitted to a US court, which had given Tinubu until August 23 to provide a formal filing explaining why his records should not be released to Atiku Abubakar.

President Tinubu has maintained that he holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Chicago State University. However, Atiku, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February presidential election, has alleged that Tinubu’ s academic records are forged.

In their legal response, President Tinubu’ s lawyers highlighted that Chicago State University had made several errors in response to an ” illegal and invalid subpoena. ” They noted that the university had issued a new diploma for Tinubu with an incorrect graduation date of June 27, 1979. The accurate date was June 22, 1979. This error, combined with changes in the university’ s logo, font on the diploma, and personnel who signed it, contributed to the perceived discrepancies between the diploma issued earlier and the one provided in response to the 2022 subpoena.

