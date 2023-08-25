Chicago Uni Certificate: There’s No Indication That The Court Would Receive Additional Evidence- Tinubu To U.S Court

The APC presidential candidate during the just concluded presidential election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reportedly told a United States federal court that it was unnecessary to release his Chicago State University academic records, because there is no indication that the election court would receive additional evidence.

According to Punch paper report, Bola Tinubu made this disclosure through his Chicago based lawyers, Charles Carmichael and Oluwole Afolabi, noting that the deadlines for admitting any evidence in the elections tribunal elapsed in July.

Speaking further, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through his lawyers made it known that the case in the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, had advanced to the stage where all parties are only waiting for judgment, noting that any submission of evidence by Atiku Abubakar would only contradict the court’s order.

He said: “Furthermore, the evidentiary portion of the electoral court proceeding closed July 29, 2023, and a judgment is currently in the process of issuing. (Exhibit 7, Report of Pre-Hearing Session.) Therefore, there is no indication that the Nigerian election court would receive any additional evidence.”

Bola Tinubu’s lawyers went on and made it known that the main piece of information requested by Mr Abubakar was to know whether Tinubu received a diploma and graduated from CSU, noting that the university registrar verified that in its affidavit, therefore other pieces of information were irrelevant.

In addition to that, President Tinubu blamed an unnamed university clerk for entering wrong information on his records released to a Nigerian lawyer Mike Enahoro-Ebah.

