Chicago State University reveals the year Tinubu graduated from the University

Chicago State University has revealed the year President Bola Ahmed Tinubu finished his studies. This information came out due to a case filed against President Tinubu by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their Presidential Candidate in the February 25, 2023 Election. They challenged his educational qualifications in a court in the United States.

Recall that President Tinubu, is the former Governor of Lagos State and a key leader in the All Progressives Congress, won the February 25, 2023 presidential election against the Peoples Democratic Party’s flagbearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and other strong candidates.

The Nation paper reported that Chicago State University has once again confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu graduated from the institution in 1979. They said this in response to Atiku Abubakar’s request for information. Chicago State University expressed confusion about how Tinubu’s grades and records from the 1970s could be relevant to a 2023 election challenge in another country. This recent statement from Chicago State University, shared through The Nation paper’s Twitter account, has sparked various reactions from Nigerians on social media. People are discussing and sharing their thoughts on this matter.

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (

)