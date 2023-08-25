Chicago State University Reveals The Year President Bola Tinubu Graduated From The Institution

The Chicago State University has finally reveals the year President Bola Ahmed Tinubu graduated from the institution.

The Peoples Democratic Party and its Presidential Candidate in the February 25, 2023 Election, had filed a case against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a court in the United States of America challenging his educational qualifications.

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress had in the February, 25, 2023 presidential election defeated the standard flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other strong contenders in the race.

The Nation paper reported that Chicago State University, has again confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu graduated from the institution in 1979. The institution stated this in response to an application by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the February 25 election and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar.

The Chicago State University said; “The university struggles to understand how – given that Tinubu did in fact graduate from the university in 1979 – Tinubu’s grades and other student records from the 1970s and date and signatory information on subsequently issued ceremonial diplomas could possibly have any bearing on a 2023 election challenge in a foreign country.”

(Photo Credit – Bola Ahmed Tinubu Verified Twitter Page)

The recent statement by Chicago State University which was shared by The Nation paper on its verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

