Chicago State University Reacts After Atiku Asked It To Release The Credentials Of President Tinubu

The Chicago State University has reacted after the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar asked it to release the credentials of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Peoples Democratic Party and its Presidential Candidate in the February 25, 2023 Election, had filed a case against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a court in the United States of America challenging his educational qualifications.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress had in the February, 25, 2023 presidential election defeated the standard flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other strong contenders in the race.

The Sun paper reported that Chicago State University, in a statement has reacted to the court order that the credentials of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be provided.

Chicago State University said; “it did not “understand” why Tinubu’s academic records “could possibly have any bearing on a 2023 election challenge in a foreign country.”

It added; “In the event the court determines to allow any discovery to proceed here, the university urges the court to direct only limited, targeted discovery on the university.”

The statement by the University reads further; “Similarly, the university defers to Tinubu on whether any of the discovery information sought here is appropriate under 28 U.S.C. 1782, including whether it is relevant to the pending Nigerian proceeding”

The University noted that; “it struggles to understand how-given that Tinubu did in fact graduate from the University in 1979 – Tinubu’s grades and other student records from the 1970s and date and signatory information on subsequently issued ceremonial diplomas could possibly have any bearing on a 2023 election challenge in a foreign country”

