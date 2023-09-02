Chelsea’s Strongest XI to Secure Victory Against Nottingham Forest

As Chelsea prepare to face Nottingham Forest in the fourth round of the 2023–24 Premier League season, manager Mauricio Pochettino faces the challenging task of selecting his strongest lineup to ensure victory. After a mixed start to the season with a loss, a draw, and a win, the Blues are eager to build momentum and secure all three points against their Championship opponents. Here’s a look at the lineup that could guarantee success for Chelsea:

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez

The new shot-stopper has been a reliable presence between the posts for Chelsea. His shot-stopping ability and commanding presence in the penalty area make him an automatic choice in goal.

Right-back: Malo Gusto

Malo Gusto will replace Reece James, who is injured in the right back position. His combination of defensive solidity and attacking prowess, including pinpoint crosses, makes him an essential part of Chelsea’s lineup.

Centre-backs: Thiago Silva and Levi Colwill

The partnership of Silva and Colwill has proven to be solid at the heart of Chelsea’s defense. Both are comfortable on the ball and are capable of launching attacks from deep positions.

Left-back: Ben Chillwell

His experience and ability to contribute offensively with his overlapping runs and set-piece prowess could be crucial.

Midfield trio: Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, and Conor Gallagher

The midfield combination of Caicedo, Enzo, and Gallagher provides a perfect balance of defensive solidity, passing precision, and creativity. Gallagher’s ball-winning ability, Caicedo’s distribution, and Endo’s ability to drive forward will be vital.

Right Wing: Raheem Sterling

Sterling’s vision, passing, and ability to deliver dangerous crosses make him an ideal choice on the right flank. He can also cut inside with his preferred right foot to create goal-scoring opportunities.

Striker: Nicolas Jackson

The club’s new signing, Jackson, will lead the line. His physicality, hold-up play, and goal-scoring instincts make him a constant threat.

Left Wing: Noni Madueke

On the left wing, Madueke’s dribbling skills, pace, and ability to score from wide positions offer Chelsea an additional dimension in attack. He can create goal-scoring opportunities and find the back of the net himself.

Substitutes and impact players

While the starting XI is crucial, Pochettino will have a wealth of talent on the bench, including the likes of Romeo Lat, Axel Disasi, and Mykhailo Mudryk. These impact players can change the game if needed, offering fresh legs and creativity late in the match.

