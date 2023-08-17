Chelsea’s Star, Mudryk Begs For Patience, Reminds Fans Of How Vinicius Started At Madrid

Chelsea’s winger, Mudryk have called for more time from critics as he feels he has a lot to offer to Chelsea this season. While reacting to the media, the Ukrainian noted that he hasn’t done much for the team as a result of poor adaptation but he believes he we come out good soon.

He noted that the likes of Vinicius Jr never started well at Madrid, so, he sees himself like Vinicius.

In his words, Mudryk stated;

Mudryk: “My level?” Look what happened with Vinicius in his first season at Real Madrid”

Mudryk signed for Chelsea last season from Ukrainian league and has failed to score since his debut in January.

This season, he has been a little excellent under Mauricio Pochenttino and he would be hoping to have more game time under his belt this season.

Mudryk played about 25 minutes for Chelsea against Liverpool last weekend. Let’s have your thoughts on his words.

