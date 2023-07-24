Chelsea’s Pre-season Match Preview, Remaining Fixtures, Squad List, Kick-off Time And Venue

Match Preview;

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea was up against Brighton Hove Albion in their last pre-season game at the Lincoln Financial Field in the USA. Former Manchester United player Danny Welbeck gave Brighton an early lead in the game with just 13 minutes played in the first half. Chelsea’s new signing, Christopher Nkunku equalized for the Blues.

Chelsea went on to record a comfortable comeback victory with a 4-3 scoreline against fellow English Premier League club.

Remaining Fixtures;

Chelsea vs Newcastle United

The Blues who are currently touring in the USA, will play against the money team, and fellow English Premier League club, Newcastle United at the famous Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Kick-off Time

The game would take place on July 26th, 2023 at around 5:30 pm ET / 10:30 pm BST.

Chelsea vs Fulham

It would be yet another clash with an English Premier League team for Chelsea as they play against Fulham at the FedEx Field, Landover, MD.

Kick-off Time

The game is slated to hold on the 30th of July at noon ET / 5 pm BST.

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund

The Blues will face a German team in what seems to be their last pre-season game in the USA. Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea will play against Dortmund at Soldier Field, Chicago, IL on the 2nd of August 2023.

Kick-off Time;

7:30 pm ET / 12:30 am BST.

Chelsea’s Squad List;

Goalkeepers:

With the sale of Edouard Mendy, Spanish international, Kepa Arrizabalaga will become Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper. Others include Slonina, Bergstrom, Beach, Cumming.

Defenders:

Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, Cucurella, Gusto, Humphreys, Colwill, Maatsen, Gilchrist

Midfielders:

Fernandez, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Santos, Casadei, Hall

Forwards:

Mudryk, Sterling, Madueke, Gabriel, Moreira, Jackson, Nkunku, Burstow, Richard.

Josehub (

)