Chelsea’s Potential Lineup with Michael Olise

Chelsea’s pursuit of talent in the transfer market has taken an exciting turn as they activate Crystal Palace’s £35 million release clause for French winger Michael Olise. The young and dynamic winger’s potential addition to the squad has ignited discussions about how he could fit into the Blues’ lineup and contribute to their upcoming campaigns. Let’s delve into how Chelsea could line up with the addition of Michael Olise.

Formation: 4-3-3

With a strong midfield foundation and attacking prowess, Chelsea often deploys a 4-3-3 formation that maximises their offensive capabilities while maintaining a solid defensive structure.

Starting Lineup with Michael Olise

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Reece James, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, and Ben Chilwell

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, and Michael Olise

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson, and Mykhaylo Mudryk

Analysis of the Lineup

1. Dynamic Midfield Trio: Michael Olise’s addition would inject creativity and flair into Chelsea’s midfield. Deployed alongside the versatile Moises Caicedo and the orchestrating Enzo Fernandez, Olise could operate in a more advanced role, linking the midfield and attack with his vision and ability to unlock defences.

2. Winger Turned Playmaker: Olise’s versatility allows him to contribute from different positions. Starting on the right wing, he can drift infield to create overloads and exploit gaps in the opponent’s defence. His dribbling skills, close control, and ability to pick out incisive passes could be crucial in breaking down stubborn defences.

3. Tactical Flexibility: Mauricio Pochettino values tactical flexibility. Olise’s ability to adapt to different positions within the front line could allow Pochettino to make strategic substitutions and adjustments during matches, keeping opponents guessing and adapting to changing game situations.

