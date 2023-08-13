Chelsea’s Potential Lineup for the Season opener

The highly anticipated clash between Chelsea and Liverpool is on the horizon, and fans are eager to see how the teams will line up for their league opener at Stamford Bridge. Both sides have undergone significant changes over the summer, with new signings and tactical adjustments expected to have an impact. Let’s delve into how Chelsea could potentially line up for this exciting encounter.

Photo credit: skysport

Formation and Tactics:

Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino are likely to stick to their preferred formation, a flexible 4-3-3 that can transition seamlessly into a 4-2-3-1 or even a 4-4-2 when needed. Pochettino’s emphasis on pressing high up the pitch, possession-based football, and attacking intensity will likely shape Chelsea’s approach against Liverpool.

Potential Starting Lineup:

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez

Robert Sanchez is the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper for Chelsea, with Kepa Arrizabalaga edging close to Real Madrid. His shot-stopping abilities and command of the penalty area make him a crucial figure in Pochettino’s defensive plans.

Defenders: Reece James, Lewis Colwill, Thiago Silva, and Ben Chilwell

The defence could feature Reece James and Ben Chilwell as fullbacks, providing both defensive solidity and attacking width. Lewis Colwill, known for his ball-playing skills, could partner the experienced Thiago Silva at centre-back.

Midfield: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, and Santos

Conor Gallagher’s tenacity and ball-recovery skills make him an invaluable presence in midfield. Santos’ ability to carry the ball forward and initiate attacks could see him play a pivotal role. Enzo’s creativity and movement could help link up the midfield and attack seamlessly.

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson, and Mykhaylo Mudryk

