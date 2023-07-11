Chelsea’s Possible Next Season Lineup That Could See Them Contend Genuinely For The EPL Title

The biggest competition Chelsea will participate in next season is the English Premier League since they failed to qualify for any European Tournament last season. The Blues will most likely put all their focus on this competition to emerge winners of the English Premier League title next season. The West London Side have been able to complete a few good signings in this summer transfer window so far as they acquired the services of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson from RB Leipzig and Villarreal. Chelsea Football Club are also looking to finalize the signing of Moisés Caicedo who will most likely join them from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer to improve their present team’s quality.

Well, in today’s article, I will be sharing Chelsea’s possible next season lineup that could see them contend genuinely for the Premier League title. Let’s take a look.

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Since Chelsea haven’t been linked to any goalkeeper this summer, Kepa Arrizabalaga may remain the team’s first-choice goalkeeper next season.

Defenders: Reece James, Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana, and Ben Chilwell.

With the exit of Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana will be expected to be his replacement in the centre-back position as he tends to partner with experienced Thiago Silva.

Midfielders: Christopher Nkunku, Enzo Fernandes, and Moisés Caicedo.

If Moisés Caicedo eventually gets signed he will play in that deep midfield role for the Blues helping them greatly in winning balls from the middle of the park. Enzo Fernandes will play in the center midfield position obviously while Christopher Nkunku might be given a free role in the attacking-midfield position for the Blues.

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson, and Noni Madueke.

Nicolas Jackson will come into this frontline setup playing as the centre-forward alongside Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke.

Can Chelsea win the EPL title with this starting lineup next season? kindly drop your comments below, Thanks for reading.

