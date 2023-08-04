Chelsea Football Club have been up and doing in the transfer window this summer. The Blues have gone at full length to make sure they enhance the quality of their present team ahead of the fast-approaching new season’s campaign. So far so good, the West Londoners have signed the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Robert Sanchez, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, and Angelo. These signings already show how seriously the Blues have taken this transfer window to make their present team way better next season.

Well, In today’s article, I will be sharing Chelsea’s possible lineup for next season with their summer signings and transfer targets. Let’s take a look.

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez.

Recent reports have it that Robert Sanchez has already completed his medicals as Chelsea’s newest goalkeeper. The Spanish International will be expected to rival Kepa Arrizabalaga for the goalkeeping position at Chelsea next season. I believe he is way better than Kepa Arrizabalaga and deserves to be the team’s new first-choice goalkeeper.

Defenders: Reece James, Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, and Reece James.

Axel Disasi will come into this defensive setup for Chelsea to replace Wesley Fofana who picked up a severe injury in this pre-season. The French International will be expected to partner with experienced Thiago Silva in the heart of the team’s defensive line next season.

Midfielders: Christopher Nkunku, Enzo Fernandes, and Moises Caicedo.

Moises Caicedo is still strongly linked to Chelsea this summer and there is a chance of him joining the Blues. The Ecuadorian International could play in the defensive midfield position for Chelsea next season while Enzo Fernandes and Christopher Nkunku handle the centre and attacking midfield positions respectively.

Forwards: Mykhailo Mudryk, Nicolas Jackson, and Noni Madueke.

Nicolas Jackson did really well in this center-forward position for Chelsea in pre-season and will most likely be the team’s main striker next season. Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke can handle the left and right-wing positions of the Blues’ attack next season.

Can Chelsea win the Premier League title with this lineup next season? Kindly let us know your thoughts by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

