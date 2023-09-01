Chelsea’s New Signing Cole Palmer Trains At Cobham Ahead Of Nottingham Forest Game

Chelsea Football Club’s latest signing, Cole Palmer, was filled with excitement as he embarked on his inaugural training session at the Cobham Training Centre. This session marked a significant milestone for the 21-year-old winger, who recently made a surprising move from Manchester City to Chelsea.

Palmer, set to wear the number 20 shirt, eagerly anticipates his debut for Chelsea, which is just around the corner as they prepare to face Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge. The young winger will be looking to make an immediate impact and showcase his skills in front of the home supporters.

In his bid to secure a place in the starting lineup, Palmer faces competition from the likes of Noni Madueke, Raheem Sterling, and Mykhailo Mudryk in the wing position. The training session at Cobham provided him with the perfect opportunity to get acquainted with his new teammates and adapt to Chelsea’s playing style.

Twitter photos documented Cole Palmer’s training session earlier this evening at Cobham, offering fans a glimpse into his dedication and commitment as he begins his journey as a Chelsea player.

It’s worth noting that Palmer recently contributed to England’s victory in the Under-21 tournament in Romania. His experience alongside talents like Noni Madueke and Levi Colwil, along with his previous association with Raheem Sterling at Manchester City, could prove invaluable as he settles into life at Stamford Bridge.

As the Nottingham Forest game approaches, Chelsea fans are eagerly awaiting Cole Palmer’s potential debut. All eyes will be on this promising winger as he takes his first steps in the blue shirt, hoping for a bright future with the club.

