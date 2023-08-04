Chelsea’s Defensive Options For 2023/2024 Season

Chelsea have several World-Class defenders in their squad as they prepare ahead of 2023/2024 season.

The Blues have been in top form since Mauricio Pochettino took charge and they can be considered as one of the best teams in the premier League right now.

Chelsea were one of the worst performers last season and they faced relegation in the premier league despite spending over €600 million on bringing in new signings.

The Blues have 11 defenders in their squad for the 2023/2024 season. Reece James, Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana and Ben Chilwell are expected to form a defensive partnership next season.

Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Sarr, Thiago Silva, Malo Gusto, Marc Cucurella, Ben Chilwell, Lewis Hall and Maatsen are Chelsea’s defensive options for next season competitions.

Reece James and Malo Gusto are expected to compete for the right-back spot while Ben Chilwell, Maatsen, Marc Cucurella and Lewis Hall will compete for the left-back position. Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill and Sarr will compete in the heart of the defence.

The Blues are among the favorites to win the FA Cup, Carabao cup and the Premier League title next season.

Malikings (

)