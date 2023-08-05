Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk pictured at Stamford bridge before the charity game

Chelsea football club winger Mykhailo Mudryk was amongst the team present for this evening game for Ukraine at Stamford bridge, the wing wizard joined so many legends as they take part in a charity game that will help raise funds for the people affected by the Ukraine and Russia war.

The goal of the match is to raise money for the United24 initiative, a fundraiser to help rebuild Ukrainian facilities and infrastructure affected by russian invasion of Ukraine and the Chelsea speedster was heavily involved before the kickoff.

The game which will see many of football legends compete against each other have been grouped into two, the two teams on show will be captained by two of Ukraine favourites Andriy Shevchenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Chelsea winger is not included in the team’s starting lineup but we are sure he will play some minutes later in the game.

The match is taking place at the a fully Stamford Bridge which means Mykhailo Mudryk will not have difficulties involved in match travels.

