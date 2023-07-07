Chelsea vs Liverpool: How Chelsea May Lineup With Nkunku, Jackson, And Gusto

Chelsea, under the guidance of manager Pochettino, would be a force to be reckon with in future seasons. As they prepare to face their formidable rivals, Liverpool, fans are eagerly speculating on the potential lineup that Pochettino might deploy for this high-stakes encounter.

One exciting possibility is the inclusion of three key players: Christopher Nkunku, Gusto, and Nicolas Jackson. Nkunku, a versatile midfielder known for his creative flair and incisive passing, would add an extra dimension to Chelsea’s attacking play. His ability to unlock defenses and create scoring opportunities could prove invaluable against Liverpool’s solid backline.

Gusto, a dynamic rightback with excellent dribbling skills and clinical finishing, has shown immense promise since joining Chelsea. His blistering pace and ability to find the back of the net could pose a constant threat to Liverpool’s defense. Tuchel might look to Gusto to provide the cutting edge needed to break down Liverpool’s resilience.

In attack, the inclusion of Jackson could provide a sturdy presence at the center forward position. Known for his attacking prowess and timely runs, Jackson’s athleticism and ability to contribute to the attack could prove crucial in Chelsea’s quest for victory.

While Pochettino’s final lineup is still a matter of speculation, these three players could inject fresh energy and creativity into Chelsea’s game plan against Liverpool. Their inclusion would complement the existing strength of the squad, featuring established stars such as Enzo Fernandez, Mudryk, and Madueke.

As the anticipation builds for the clash between two English giants, Chelsea fans can hope to witness a lineup that combines experience, skill, and emerging talent. With Nkunku, Gusto, and Jackson potentially in the mix, Pochettino’s Chelsea could pose a formidable challenge to Liverpool, setting the stage for an enthralling battle between two football powerhouses.

Chelsea’s Potential Lineup

Keeper

Kepa

Defenders

Thiago Silva, Fofana, and Colwill

Midfielders

Gusto, Enzo Fernandez, Gallagher, Nkunku Chilwell

Attackers

Mudryk, Jackson, and Madueke

