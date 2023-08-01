Chelsea unveils their latest new signing Lesley Ugochukwu ahead of their final preseason game

Chelsea football club officially unveiled the signing of 19 years old exciting France international Lesley Ugochukwu, the teenager joined the club from Rennes and have signed a seven years contract with an option for a further year.

The gifted youngster enjoyed a breakthrough season in France with Rennes last season, tall,skilful and dominant at the center of the midfield, the youngster will link up with Mauricio Pochettino men who are currently on preseason preparations in united state of America.

The blues are currently lacking bodies in midfield with the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Ngolo Kante all departing earlier in the summer, if the deal for Moises Caicedo fails to materialize, Lesley Ugochukwu could be thrown into the Chelsea first team.

He could also be open for a loan move too with Mauricio Pochettino looking for experience in midfield to compliment Enzo Fernandez.

