NEWS

Chelsea unveils their latest new signing Lesley Ugochukwu ahead of their final preseason game

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 340 1 minute read

Chelsea football club officially unveiled the signing of 19 years old exciting France international Lesley Ugochukwu, the teenager joined the club from Rennes and have signed a seven years contract with an option for a further year.

The gifted youngster enjoyed a breakthrough season in France with Rennes last season, tall,skilful and dominant at the center of the midfield, the youngster will link up with Mauricio Pochettino men who are currently on preseason preparations in united state of America.

Lesley Ugochukwu is officially a Chelsea player Twitter photos.

The blues are currently lacking bodies in midfield with the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Ngolo Kante all departing earlier in the summer, if the deal for Moises Caicedo fails to materialize, Lesley Ugochukwu could be thrown into the Chelsea first team.

Lesley Ugochukwu happy in blue Twitter photos.

He could also be open for a loan move too with Mauricio Pochettino looking for experience in midfield to compliment Enzo Fernandez.

Lesley Ugochukwu Twitter photos

Teamgifted (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 340 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

When Tinubu withdrew the N8000 palliative, I was expecting people to appreciate that- Nicholas Felix

2 mins ago

Tribunal: Oseloka H Obaze Reacts To How Peter Obi’s Lawyer Presented Their Final Written Address At The Court

4 mins ago

Shehu Sani Shares Video Of Some Westerners Leaving Niger Republic Back To Their Countries

15 mins ago

25%: Reactions As Okonkwo Says INEC Argued That BAT Only Need 16% In FCT To Be Declared President

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button