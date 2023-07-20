Chelsea Tops The List Of Clubs With Highest Spendings On Forwards In 2023 Summer Transfer Window

Every club needs scorers in order to win games. For this reason, some clubs have started acquiring forwards in the 2023 summer transfer window. Interestingly, Chelsea are the top investors on this category of players so far. How did the Blues do this?

The two-time UEFA Champions League (UCL) winners have invested more than €100m on forwards in the current window. In fact, the blues are the first side to sign a forward this summer. They began by acquiring Christopher Nkunku from Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig. This France international cost Chelsea €60m. It should be noted that the supporting striker won the Germany top flight golden boot in 2022/23 season.

The London outfit have also got the service of Nicolas Jackson. This Cameroonian centre-forward came from Villarreal. The Spanish giants earned €37m on this move. This makes him the most expensive African so far in this window. They also signed teenage winger, Ângelo Gabriel Borges Damaceno (aka Angelo). The Brazilian joined the Blues from Santos for a fee of €15m. This has made him the most expensive teenager that moved to the Premier League this summer. The total spendings of the Blues on this position is €112m

The next club on the list, Leipzig, have spent €67m to acquire strikers. They have paid for two centre-forwards in the current window. These goal poachers are Loïs Openda and Benjamin Sesko who joined from Lens and RB Salzburg respectively. The arrival of this duo cost €43 and €24m respectively. The only other club that have spent up to €50m on strikers is Wolverhampton Wanderers.This amount was used to acquire Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid.

