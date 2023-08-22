Chelsea striker Armando Broja trains with his teammates at Cobham ahead of Friday night game

Chelsea football club players returned to training activities today ahead of their Friday night game against premier league new comers Luton at Stamford Bridge, the blues suffered an embarrassing 3-1 defeat at the weekend and will be looking to bounce back by taking all three points on Friday.

Ahead of that game they received a big boost as academy graduate Armando Broja finally joined up with the rest of the group in training as he builds up his fitness following a length injury layoff.

Armando Broja back in training alongside the duo of Andrey Santos and Moises Caicedo Twitter photos.

The striker is highly rated by both Chelsea and first team coach Mauricio Pochettino but he wing be rushed back to first team action this week but the supporters will be delighted to see him link up with his teammates once again.

Mykhailo Mudryk and Moises Caicedo in training Twitter photos.

Meanwhile Mauricio Pochettino will targeting his first official win as a Chelsea head coach, he drew his first game against Liverpool and lost to Westham united last weekend.

Chelsea players hosted something physically challenged kids at Cobham Chelsea fc

