Chelsea stars arrive England camp ahead of international football (photos)

The Chelsea football club players who were called up by England for the upcoming international football assignments have today departed Stamford Bridge and linked up with the three lions of England ahead of the double header against Ukraine and Scotland.

The trio of Ben Chilwell, Conor Gallagher and Levi Colwil all received the call up letter and looked delighted as they made their way into England hotel base, Levi Colwil will received his first call up and will be looking forward to making his debut for the three lions of England.

The trio have been ever present in a Chelsea side who have struggled this season to gel but the England national team coach seems to have been impressed by their individual performances, Levi Colwil was part of the England under 21 side that won the Euro under 21 tournament in Romania last two months.

Conor Gallagher arriving the England training base Twitter photos.

As always we will be bringing all the International football break news and key fixtures over the next two weeks.

Levi Colwil lifted the under 21 Euro championship with England X photos

