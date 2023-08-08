Chelsea Squad Numbers Confirmed For The 2023–24 Season As Enzo And Mudryk Change Numbers

Chelsea’s summer additions’ squad numbers for the 2023–24 season have been confirmed, while numerous current players have changed their jersey numbers in advance of the season. Enzo Fernandez, the World Cup champion, will now don the number 8 jersey, while Mykhailo Mudryk will don the number 10.

Nkunku, a France international, was the first new player to join Stamford Bridge this summer. He now wears the number 18 jersey. Nicolas Jackson, a fellow forward who signed from Villarreal, will put on the number 15. Axel Disasi, a defender who recently completed a transfer from Monaco, has been given the number 2 jersey. Robert Sanchez, a goalkeeper that was acquired from Brighton, will wear the number 31.

Malo Gusto, who joined the team this summer after moving from Lyon in January, has been given the number 27. Young midfielders Lesley Ugochukwu and Andrey Santos will don numbers 20 and 16, respectively.

A lot of players have switched numbers ahead of the new season as a result of the several squad numbers that were left vacant this summer after players left Stamford Bridge. Chelsea’s newest number 7 is Raheem Sterling, who formerly wore number 17 after joining from Manchester City. Prior to the start of the new campaign, Noni Madueke chose the number 11 jersey. Benoit Badiashile will wear 5, Carney Chukwuemeka will wear 17, Marc Cucurella will wear 3, and Armando Broja has changed to wearing 19.

John Terry made number 26 famous at Chelsea, but Levi Colwill has now adopted it. This summer, Ian Maatsen was added to the first-team roster after performing well in the preseason. The versatile Dutchman’s number will be 29.

Resourceful (

)