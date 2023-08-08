Chelsea Reveal Squad Numbers For Nkunku And Several Other Players Ahead Of The 2023/24 Season

The 2023/24 premier league season is set to kick off this weekend with Chelsea kicking off their campaign as they host Liverpool on Sunday.

However, the Blues have now revealed squad numbers for summer signings and also existing players in the team.

Christopher Nkunku who was the first new arrival at Chelsea this summer has taken the number 18 shirt. Nicolas Jackson, who joined from Villarreal, will wear the number 15 which was previously worn by Mykhailo Mudryk. However, Mudryk has now taken over the No.8 shirt which was worn by Kovacic.

Defender Axel Disasi has taken the number 2 shirt. Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, will be Chelsea’s number 31.

Malo Gusto, has taken the number 27. New midfielders Andrey Santos and Lesley Ugochukwu will wear number 20 and number 16 respectively. Enzo has taken over the Number 10 shirt.

Raheem Sterling is Chelsea’s latest number 7. Noni Madueke will wear the number 11 shirt ahead of the new campaign. Marc Cucurella will wear 3; Benoit Badiashile 5; Carney Chukwuemeka 17; and Armando Broja has switched to 19. Levi Colwill, has taken on the number 26 shirt.

Ian Maatsen has been incorporated into the first-team squad and will now wear the number 29 shirt.

Source: Chelsea Website

