Chelsea refusing to give up on Moises Caicedo despite Liverpool agreement

Chelsea are refusing to give up their pursuit of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, 90min understands, despite seeing Liverpool agree a fee for the Ecuador international.

The Blues failed with an £80m provide and have been thinking about returning with a bid towards Brighton’s £100m asking fee whilst Liverpool swooped in and agreed a British document deal worth £111m to signal the 21-year-old.

Nothing has been signed between Brighton and Liverpool, however, and reassets have showed to 90min that Chelsea are refusing to simply accept defeat withinside the race.

Chelsea have knowledgeable Caicedo’s representatives that they’re organized to warfare to attempt to signal the midfielder and could now no longer surrender wish till he has placed pen to paper on a cope with Liverpool.

As it stands, Chelsea have now no longer made a brand new bid for Caicedo, with Liverpool the best aspect to have visible a proposal accepted.

Before Liverpool’s provide arrived, 90min understood that Caicedo’s desire become to sign up for Chelsea this summer, with the midfielder time and again making it clean to Brighton that he desired to be allowed to talk to the Blues.

Caicedo has now no longer but travelled to Merseyside for a scheduled medical, 90min similarly understands, and Chelsea are the use of the time to attempt to paintings on a solution.

Brighton are hoping to promote Caicedo to the very best bidder and wasted little time in accepting Liverpool’s provide, which turned into drastically better than any idea recommend till now through Chelsea.

The clubs, who mockingly meet of their beginning Premier League fixture on Sunday, have additionally butted heads over Southampton midfielder Romeo La. The Reds failed with 3 bids for the Belgian, the final of which turned into worth £46m, before Chelsea arrived with a proposal of £48m. Southampton price La at £50m and aren’t organized to compromise on their rate.

Where Caicedo finally ends up stays to be visible, however the twists and turns of the switch have made it one of the maximum captivating sagas of what is been an great window to date.

