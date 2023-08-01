Colwill spent last season on loan with the Seagulls and they want to bring him back to the south coast ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

But Chelsea are refusing to promote and new head coach Mauricio Pochettino is thought to be a large fan of the England U21 worldwide centre-back.

Brighton had been hoping that Chelsea could be tempted right into a sale given their hobby in signing their famous person midfielder Moises Caicedo.

But in accordance to reports, Brighton’s hopes of touchdown Colwill have taken successful after Chelsea reached an settlement with the participant over a brand new deal till 2029.

Pochettino is unwilling to lose Colwill and feels the teenager becomes one of the pleasant centre-backs withinside the Premier League.

Brighton completed above Chelsea closing season after a first rate marketing campaign noticed them end 6th withinside the Premier League as they certified for the Europa League.

The west Londoners, meanwhile, had an abysmal 2022-23 season and completed twelfth withinside the desk with out a trophy.

