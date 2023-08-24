Chelsea Players That Are injured And Unavailable For Selection

Several Chelsea stars are currently out injured and their injury has a huge blow to Chelsea’s squad. 8 Chelsea players are now recovering from injury including the likes of Reece James, Broja, Nkunku and Carney Chukwuemeka.

The Blues have failed to secure a win in their last two matches in the premier league. They held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw in their first league game of the season. However, West Ham United defeated Chelsea 3-1 in their second league game of the season and it was a disappointing loss for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. The Blues are now expected to secure a win over Luton town in their third league game this season.

Chelsea’s captain Reece James picked up an hamstring injury in the 76th minute during Chelsea’s 1-1 draw against Liverpool. James was one of the best players on the pitch during the match but was unable to continue due to the injury. He can be considered as one of the best right-backs in the world right now.

Carney Chukwuemeka picked up an injury during Chelsea’s 3-1 loss to West Ham. He found the back of the net during the match and was one of the best players on the pitch.

Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Broja and Carney Chukwuemeka sustained a knee injury while Reece James and Benoit Badiashile picked up hamstring injury, Trevoh Chalobah sustained a thigh injury.

