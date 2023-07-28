Chelsea Might Be Making A Mistake By Not Signing A Top DM After Spending £106M On Enzo In January

Argentina Midfielder Enzo Fernandez is the only Elite Midfielder in the current Chelsea squad. The West London club has Conor Gallagher who’s surprisingly the most experienced Midfielder in the Mauricio Pochettino’s squad but the England International wasn’t consistent last season.

Enzo Fernandez is arguably the focal Player in the Chelsea team as the West London club is trying to model the Midfield around him and build the team to his strength.

After paying £106million to sign Enzo Fernandez in January, it’s no surprise that he has become the engine of the team but the Argentina Midfielder needs a Defensive Midfielder to play better at Chelsea.

Chelsea already spent a lot of money on Enzo Fernandez, it would be a travesty if the West London club doesn’t get a Defensive Midfielder to partner with him in the Midfield.

It’s clear that the West London club doesn’t have any Midfielder that can play at that top level in Their Squad right now as most of the Midfielders are young Players that are likely going to go on loan next season.

Enzo Fernandez is already a great Player at Chelsea but he can certainly be more and do more if Chelsea expand his platform by getting him an elite Midfielder as a partner.

