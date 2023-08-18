Chelsea, Man City, and Newcastle Dominate EPL Team of the Week on Matchday One (Opinion)

Manchester City officially kick-started the new English Premier League season last with a 3-0 win against Burnley. It was a fantastic all-round performance from the Cityzens once again.

Pep Guardiola’s men won the treble last season and winning it again this season is high on the club’s agenda. Erling Haaland was at his very best once again as he found the back of the net twice. Rodri also continued from where he left off last season by providing the assist for the first goal and scoring his team’s third goal. Both players made it into the team of the week for their outstanding performance.

Chelsea may not have started the season with a win but their performance against Liverpool was a breath of fresh air after an abysmal 2022/23 season.

The Blues got a point from the game with the game ending with a final score of 1-1. Chelsea played better for most of the game as Enzo Fernandez displayed his undeniable potential once again. Reece James was also influential in Chelsea’s attack. Axel Disasi is another Chelsea player who put in an impressive performance. It was the summer signing who leveled the scoreline for Chelsea.

The best team of matchday one was undeniably Newcastle United. The English club ran riot against Aston Villa, getting an outstanding 5-1 win. Alexander Isak scored twice, getting himself into the team of the week while Sandro Tonali also got into the team of the week due to his performance.

Manchester United summer signing, Andre Onana features between the sticks after an impressive shot-stopping performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Cameroonian shot-stopper kept a clean sheet as the Red Devils held on to get a 1-0 win against Wolves.

Below is the full details of the team of the week on matchday one:

