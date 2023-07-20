Chelsea makes decision on signing Harry Maguire with England team-mate lined up

According to reports, Chelsea has decided not to pursue the signing of Harry Maguire as they have shifted their focus to another potential player. The 30-year-old defender might depart from Old Trafford during this summer transfer window following his removal from the captaincy role.

Last season, the defender skilled a lower in his gambling time beneathneath supervisor Erik ten Hag, elevating speculations approximately a likely sale.

Chelsea’s hobby withinside the English participant changed into found out way of means of SunSport, especially after Wesley Fofana suffered a extensive harm that required ACL reconstruction surgery.

The £70 million signing from Leicester City underwent the operation following professional advice.

As a result, Chelsea seems to be forced to go into the switch marketplace on the lookout for appropriate cowl for the injured Frenchman.

The Guardian reviews that Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will now no longer be pursuing a pass for Harry Maguire.

Instead, Chelsea is stated to be inquisitive about signing Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi. Guehi, an English participant, turned into a part of Chelsea’s academy earlier than becoming a member of Palace years in the past after an outstanding mortgage spell at Swansea City withinside the Championship.

The idea is that Palace is probably open to promoting Guehi, however they could need to make a “extensive profit” on the £18 million they spent to collect him in 2021.

This shows Chelsea’s desire for Guehi as a capability goal to reinforce their shielding alternatives, in preference to pursuing a pass for Maguire.

Since becoming a member of Selhurst Park, the 23-year-antique Marc Guehi has set up himself as a top-tier defender withinside the Premier League, making him a ability candidate for a gap in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championship subsequent year.

As for Chelsea’s cutting-edge alternatives at center-back, they consist of Thiago Silva, Benoît Badiashile, Levi Colwill, and Trevoh Chalobah. However, there were sturdy hyperlinks among Colwill and Brighton, indicating a capacity flow, and Chalobah’s departure has additionally been rumored.

Regarding Harry Maguire, have to he determine to depart Old Trafford, there are different golf equipment interested by him.

West Ham has proven hobby and had a mortgage bid rejected for the defender, however they stay eager on him. Aston Villa is some other membership that has expressed hobby in obtaining Maguire’s services.

The state of affairs shows that Maguire has capacity opportunity alternatives must he pick to component approaches with Manchester United.

