Chelsea holds fresh talks with Brighton over signing Moises Caicedo

Chelsea held fresh talks with Brighton over a possible deal to sign Moises Caicedo on Tuesday, according to reports.

The Blues have had 3 bids rejected for the Ecuador international, the present day believed to be worth £80m.

But Chelsea aren’t giving up on Caicedo and reportedly have held new discussions with the Seagulls over a capacity switch at the identical day that the player instructed guests at an awards rite that he desires to depart Brighton.

The awful information for Mauricio Pochettino is that there nonetheless stays an opening among the 2 clubs’ valuations of the 21-year-antique midfielder.

In Tuesday’s talks over Caicedo, Chelsea and Brighton additionally mentioned Seagulls goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea have released a gap bid for the Spaniard however Brighton are but to formally reply to their provide in spite of already touchdown a alternative for him, bringing in Bart Verbruggen.

The Blues are trying to steady a new ‘keeper after the departure of Edouard Mendy to offer opposition for No.1 Kepa Arrizabalaga and Sanchez is idea to have agreed to enroll in Chelsea.

Sanchez is not desired with the aid of using the Seagulls having misplaced his area to Jason Steele in March.

It changed into stated in advance this month that Brighton might be seeking out around £30m for the player – even though they will war to get that price – with the 25-year-antique honestly now no longer withinside the south coast club’s plans for the brand new season.

