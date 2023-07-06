NEWS

Chelsea Has Been Involved In 3 Out Of The Top 4 Most Expensive Transfer Of German Players In History

German Forward Kai Havertz recently completed a permanent transfer from Chelsea to North London club Arsenal this summer. The transfer of the Former Bayer Leverkusen Forward from Chelsea to Arsenal cost the North London club £65million, including performance related add-ons. 

After selling Kai Havertz to Arsenal for that fee, the German Forward is now the first and second most expensive German Players of all-time while Bayern Munich Winger Leroy Sane is the third most expensive German Player of all-time. Rb Leipzig Forward Timo Werner is the fourth most expensive German Player of all-time, according to Transfer market. 

Among the top 4 most expensive German Players of all-time, Chelsea has been involved in 3 of those transfers. The West London club signed Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 for a fee of £72million, making him the most expensive German Players of all-time. That same summer, Chelsea signed Timo Werner from Rb Leipzig for a fee of £47.5million, making him the Fourth most expensive German Players of all-time. 

This summer, Chelsea sold Kai Havertz to Arsenal for £65million, and that deal is the second most expensive transfer involving a German Player in history. 

Chelsea has been directly involved in the transfer of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, who are among the most expensive German Players in history. 

