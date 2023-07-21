NEWS

Chelsea Favourites to Sign Brighton’s Caicedo in Summer

Chelsea are the clear frontrunners and favourites in the race to sign Brighton star Moises Caicedo in the summer transfer window, as talks continue over a move. It comes as the Blues look to bolster their midfield as part of a huge squad overhaul in the market, with work already underway to shape the players available to Mauricio Pochettino.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Brighton has turn down Chelsea first bid of £70m plus £5m add-on in for the transfer. Chelsea are Preparing for a new bid.

Exits for the likes of Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have already been confirmed this summer. The Blues are working hard in the transfer window to replace outgoing players in the club.

Caicedo is a good player that Chelsea can’t wait to see him at Stanford Bridge to make their squad look strong.

