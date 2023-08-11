Chelsea Fans Have Every Right To Be Outraged If Caicedo Ends Up Joining Liverpool This Summer

According to reports, Liverpool have reached an agreement with Brighton and Hove Albion over the signing Moisés Caicedo and are working on personal terms ahead of medical tests. The Reds bid £110m for the Ecuadorian, a British record transfer and the player looks set to become a Liverpool player in the next hours.

This development has sparked an outrage in the Chelsea fanbase. The fans are furious and cannot believe that their club’s failure to close a deal that was so apparent they needed. For more than 3 months the blues have been chasing Caicedo only for him to end up at Liverpool who pursued him for hours.

The mental frustration Chelsea supporters had to endure through out this saga would really be for nothing. For all those weeks the club refused to pay £110m for Caicedo, the fans were rest assured that they would eventually get the player at the end of the day, but that isn’t looking likely.

I think the fans can be outraged if they want. This summer will be a complete disaster if they fail to bring in their primary target and end up settling for a substandard alternative.

