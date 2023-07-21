Chelsea defender Reece James arrives USA ahead of the clubs friendly game with Brighton

Mauricio Pochettino and his management will be highly relieved as star defender Reece James arrived united state of America to link up with his teammates in the second phase of the preseason preparations.

Recall that the defender failed to travel with his teammates few days ago due to a reported illness but seems to have now fully recovered and was spotted at the airport.

Chelsea Right back Reece James spotted at the airport

Mauricio Pochettino side played their first preseason friendly game against English lower league side Wrexham in North Carolina last night, Reece James missed that game but will likely be available for selection when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Chelsea players now in Philadelphia united state of America

Other players who will be looking to play their first game under Mauricio Pochettino includes Mykhailo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez, Thiago Silva, Noni Madueke and Levi Colwil.

Cesare Casadei impressed last night against Wrexham

