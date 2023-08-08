Chelsea Confirm New Jersey Numbers For Enzo Fernandez, Mudryk, Sterling, & Others Ahead Of PL Opener

Chelsea are heading to the 2023-24 season with high hopes as they confirm new jersey numbers for some of their squad players. The Blues will face Liverpool in their first Premier League game of the season this weekeend with the fans seeing some of their favourite players wearinng new jersey numbers.

The likes of Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke, Marc Cucurella, Carney Chukwuemeka have all gotten new jersey numbers for the new season.

Chelsea released an official statement to confirm new numbers for some players in the team.

“An array of squad numbers were vacated this summer after departures from Stamford Bridge, and that has resulted in several players switching numbers ahead of the new season,” the club confirmed.

“World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez will now wear the number 8 shirt and Mykhailo Mudryk has taken on the number 10. Raheem Sterling is our latest number 7; the England international wore 17 last season following his move from Manchester City.

“Noni Madueke has opted for the number 11 shirt ahead of the new campaign. Marc Cucurella will wear 3; Benoit Badiashile 5; Carney Chukwuemeka 17; and Armando Broja has switched to 19.

“Levi Colwill, who last week signed a new six-year contract, has taken on the number 26 shirt made famous at Chelsea by fellow Academy graduate John Terry. Ian Maatsen has been incorporated into the first-team squad this summer and impressed throughout pre-season. The versatile Dutchman will wear the number 29.”

Chelsea’s 2023/24 squad numbers in full

1 – Kepa Arrizabalaga

2 – Axel Disasi

3 – Marc Cucurella

5 – Benoit Badiashile

6 – Thiago Silva

7 – Raheem Sterling

8 – Enzo Fernandez

10 – Mykhailo Mudryk

11 – Noni Madueke

13 – Marcus Bettinelli

14 – Trevoh Chalobah

15 – Nicolas Jackson

16 – Lesley Ugochukwu

17 – Carney Chukwuemeka

18 – Christopher Nkunku

19 – Armando Broja

20 – Andrey Santos

21 – Ben Chilwell

23 – Conor Gallagher

24 – Reece James

26 – Levi Colwill

27 – Malo Gusto

29 – Ian Maatsen

31 – Robert Sanchez

33 – Wesley Fofana

37 – Mason Burstow

47 – Lucas Bergstrom

50 – Eddie Beach

67 – Lewis Hall

