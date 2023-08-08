Chelsea Confirm New Jersey Numbers For Enzo Fernandez, Mudryk, Sterling, & Others Ahead Of PL Opener
Chelsea are heading to the 2023-24 season with high hopes as they confirm new jersey numbers for some of their squad players. The Blues will face Liverpool in their first Premier League game of the season this weekeend with the fans seeing some of their favourite players wearinng new jersey numbers.
The likes of Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke, Marc Cucurella, Carney Chukwuemeka have all gotten new jersey numbers for the new season.
Chelsea released an official statement to confirm new numbers for some players in the team.
“An array of squad numbers were vacated this summer after departures from Stamford Bridge, and that has resulted in several players switching numbers ahead of the new season,” the club confirmed.
“World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez will now wear the number 8 shirt and Mykhailo Mudryk has taken on the number 10. Raheem Sterling is our latest number 7; the England international wore 17 last season following his move from Manchester City.
“Noni Madueke has opted for the number 11 shirt ahead of the new campaign. Marc Cucurella will wear 3; Benoit Badiashile 5; Carney Chukwuemeka 17; and Armando Broja has switched to 19.
“Levi Colwill, who last week signed a new six-year contract, has taken on the number 26 shirt made famous at Chelsea by fellow Academy graduate John Terry. Ian Maatsen has been incorporated into the first-team squad this summer and impressed throughout pre-season. The versatile Dutchman will wear the number 29.”
Chelsea’s 2023/24 squad numbers in full
1 – Kepa Arrizabalaga
2 – Axel Disasi
3 – Marc Cucurella
5 – Benoit Badiashile
6 – Thiago Silva
7 – Raheem Sterling
8 – Enzo Fernandez
10 – Mykhailo Mudryk
11 – Noni Madueke
13 – Marcus Bettinelli
14 – Trevoh Chalobah
15 – Nicolas Jackson
16 – Lesley Ugochukwu
17 – Carney Chukwuemeka
18 – Christopher Nkunku
19 – Armando Broja
20 – Andrey Santos
21 – Ben Chilwell
23 – Conor Gallagher
24 – Reece James
26 – Levi Colwill
27 – Malo Gusto
29 – Ian Maatsen
31 – Robert Sanchez
33 – Wesley Fofana
37 – Mason Burstow
47 – Lucas Bergstrom
50 – Eddie Beach
67 – Lewis Hall
