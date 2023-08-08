Chelsea Confirm Jersey Numbers For Nkunku, Jackson, & Other Summer Signings Ahead Of Liverpool Clash

Chelsea are ready for the new season as they unveiled the jersey numbers of their summer signings ahead of their first English Premier League game against Liverpool.

Chelsea new signings Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Axel Disasi, Robert Sanchez, Malo Gusto, Andrey Santos and Lesley Ugochukwu have all been assigned with a jersey number ahead of the season opener against the Merseyside Reds.

Chelsea released an official statement on their website to confirm their summer signings jersey numbers for the 2023-24 season.

“The squad numbers assigned to our summer signings for the 2023/24 campaign have been confirmed – and several existing players have taken new shirt numbers ahead of the season.

“Christopher Nkunku was the first new arrival at Stamford Bridge this summer and the France international has taken the number 18 shirt. Fellow forward Nicolas Jackson, who joined from Villarreal, will wear the number 15.

“Defender Axel Disasi completed a switch from Monaco last week and has taken the number 2 shirt. Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, signed from Brighton, will be our number 31.

“Malo Gusto, who joined up with the squad this summer after a January move from Lyon, has taken the number 27. Young midfielders Andrey Santos and Lesley Ugochukwu will wear number 20 and number 16 respectively.”

chelseaupdatez (

)