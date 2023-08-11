Chelsea Can Only Blame Themselves After Liverpool Reached Agreement To Sign Caicedo

In one of the most dramatic transfer sagas in recent years, Liverpool football club have, in the last hours agreed a deal to sign Moisés Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion after outbidding Chelsea in the early hours of today.

Caicedo has been Chelsea’s priority target since the start of the window and the blues have been chasing him for over 2 months now only for Liverpool to step in and get him in less than 24 hours.

Why Chelsea Can Only Blame Themselves

It would be so incredible if Caicedo ends up joining Liverpool after all the work Chelsea have invested into securing him this summer. The 21-year-old had made clear several times that he wanted the move to Chelsea but the club never moved to close the deal with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The waiting game they were playing has now backfired on them. After bidding £60m, £65m, £70m, £75+5 add ons, all of these (total of £20m difference) and seeing them get rejected, the message to Chelsea was clear. Pay £100m and get your man, but they didn’t. If they’d just paid £85m+ add ons 2 weeks ago and they most probably would’ve secured the player.

But yesterday, they went and tabled a £48m for Liverpool’s primary target, Romeo La and that triggered the Reds into poking their noses into the Caicedo business.

Now they have agreed a deal to sign the player after their British record transfer fee of £110m was accepted. Chelsea ended up sending a £100m bid which fell short of what Liverpool were offering. Now they are without Caicedo and their La bid has been rejected as well.

It’s just a mess for the London club. They have wasted time, effort and frustrated their fans just for nothing if Caicedo ends up signing for Liverpool.

But there is still a chance for them to try something crazy and outbid Liverpool’s £110m. Plus, the player has not agreed personal terms with Liverpool but has one with the club and is rumored to be in London waiting for his Chelsea move.

