Chelsea Assess Options for Centre-Back Amid Interest in Guehi

Chelsea are interested in Marc Guehi following Wesley Fofana’s serious knee injury but will continue to assess their options during the off-season.

The 23-year-old left the West Londoners for Crystal Palace for £18million in 2021 but no deal has been put in place. Palace now want £50million for the England international, who will aim to be a regular starter at whichever club he joins this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can provide such services with Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah on their books. Mauricio Pochettino has not ruled out signing a centre-back, but the club have yet to decide how to go about it, despite fears Fofana could be out for the season.

Fofana has undergone surgery on an ACL injury and will be out for at least six months, and his rehabilitation will continue at Cobham as Chelsea complete their pre-season tour of the United States. Arsenal want to sign a defender this summer but are likely to consider cheaper options than William Saliba, Gabriel and Ben White.

Spurs need a special option who is comfortable on the left side but is currently in talks with Micky van de Ven Wolfsburg.

Daxmansport (

)