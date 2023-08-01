Checkout What Ronaldo Did To Al-Nassr’s New Coach After Scoring A World Class Header In 4-1 Win

Al-Nassr’s failure to win the Saudi Pro League title last season, finishing second behind Al-Ittihad, prompted a managerial change, as Rudi Garcia got sacked earlier in the summer.

Botafogo boss, Luis Castro accepted the club’s offer to succeed Garcia, leaving his Brazilian team. The Portuguese tactician was attracted by the project in Saudi Arabia, as he bids to improve both the club and the league as a whole.

After drawing his first official match in the Arab Club Champions Cup opener, Luis Castro finally got his first win, inspired by striker, Cristiano Ronaldo. With Al-Nassr’s second match of the ACCC drawing towards a 1-1 draw, the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo rose up to the challenge as he powered in a world class header into the opposition net to give his side the lead in the 74th minute, giving his manager and compatriot his first official win.

Celebrating the goal, Ronaldo ran straight to the bench to give the new manager, Luis Castro a warm embrace as a show of respect and support for his work.

This new relationship between Ronaldo and the new Al-Nassr boss could go a long way in ensuring the club enjoying great success. When Ronaldo is happy to play for a manager, we know all how much success they can bring in to the club. So it will be very interesting to see what this relationship yield.

Link to watch the goal and celebration afterwards.

WoleOscar (

)