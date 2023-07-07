NEWS

Checkout the top 10 football transfers that were made this summer

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 357 1 minute read

We will be looking at some of the top football transfers that happened this summer in this article.

1: Jude Bellingham: The English international player is the most expensive transfer that happened this summer. Real Madrid bought him from Borrussia Dortmund for €103 million.

2: Kai Havertz: The German international is the second most expensive transfer that happened this summer. Arsenal bought him for €70 million from Chelsea.

3: Dominik Szoboszlai: Liverpool bought Szoboszlai for €70 million. The former Leipzig player is also among the top transfers that has this summer.

4: Mason Mount: Former Chelsea player, Mason Mount was signed by Manchester United for €65 million.

5: Christopher Nkunku: The former Leipzig player was signed by Chelsea for €60 million.

6: Ruben Neves: The former Wolves player was signed by Al Hilal club for €55 million.

7: James Maddison: From Leicester City to Tottenham Hotspur for €46 million.

8: Pedro Porro: Tottenham Hotspur signed him for €45 million.

9: Alexis Mac Allister: The Argentine star was signed by Liverpool for €42 million for Brighton.

10: Nicolas Jackson: Chelsea bought Jackson for €37 million.

Chigosky12 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 357 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Most Of Us As Juveniles Made Mistakes – Keyamo, South Africa invites Tinubu to BRICS summit

6 mins ago

Beautiful Wedding Attires For Muslim Couples

8 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: I Regret Campaigning For APC – Ronke Oshodi; Insecurity: Niger Gov, Bago Orders ‘Stop and Search’

16 mins ago

UTME Fraud: Mmesoma Did Not Open Up To Me On Time- Father

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button