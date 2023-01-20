This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Checkout the political parties that have seating governors in Nigeria

Ahead of the 2023 Presidential election next month, no fewer than 18 political parties are vying to win the Presidential seat in Nigeria. However, politics as we all know is played from the grassroot, meaning that for a party to succeed at the national level, they must have built structures at the State and Local Government levels. In view of this, check out the political parties that have seating governors across the 36 states in Nigeria;

1- All Progressives Congress (APC)

The ruling party have the most number of incumbent Governors (21) in Nigeria and that’s why they are the favorites to win the Presidential election. Alphabetically, APC have presently won Gubernatorial elections in Borno, Cross River, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nassarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Plateau, Yobe and Zamfara States.

2- People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

Another major political party in the country with 14 governors across the 36 states. Alphabetically, PDP control the following States, Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Delta, Edo, Enugu, Osun, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto and Taraba.

3- All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

The only political party that has managed to beat APC and PDP in a gubernatorial election presently. APGA only have a seating governor in Anambra State, Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

Credit: PUNCH/Vanguard

Content created and supplied by: Maxidel (via 50minds

News )

#Checkout #political #parties #seating #governors #NigeriaCheckout the political parties that have seating governors in Nigeria Publish on 2023-01-20 15:43:10