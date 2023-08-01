Checkout the player with the best performance in the ongoing 2023 women world cup

The female player with the best performance in the ongoing 2023 women’s world cup is England star player, Lauren James.

The English female international player is currently the player with the best performance in the ongoing women’s world cup.

She has already scored three goals, also assisted three goals in the world cup and she has only started in two games for England.

Reece James scored two goals and assisted three goals against China in their last group stage match in the 2023 women’s world cup.

England won all their three matches to reach the round of 16 of the prestigious competition and Lauren James played important roles in their two matches.

She has won two woman of the match awards in her last two matches in the ongoing women’s world cup competition.

Lauren James might end up winning the best player of the tournament if she continues with her current performance.

