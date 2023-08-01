NEWS

Checkout the player with the best performance in the ongoing 2023 women world cup

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 358 1 minute read

The female player with the best performance in the ongoing 2023 women’s world cup is England star player, Lauren James.

The English female international player is currently the player with the best performance in the ongoing women’s world cup.

She has already scored three goals, also assisted three goals in the world cup and she has only started in two games for England.

Reece James scored two goals and assisted three goals against China in their last group stage match in the 2023 women’s world cup.

England won all their three matches to reach the round of 16 of the prestigious competition and Lauren James played important roles in their two matches.

She has won two woman of the match awards in her last two matches in the ongoing women’s world cup competition.

Lauren James might end up winning the best player of the tournament if she continues with her current performance.

Chigosky12 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 358 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

INEC Finally Admitted That Tinubu Didn’t Score 25% In FCT But The Court Should Overlook It– Okonkwo

23 mins ago

Nigeria Has About 13,000 MW Of installed Generation Capacity But Generates About 5,000 MW – El-Rufai

33 mins ago

Signs of high blood pressure (BP) you should note early for better living

52 mins ago

‘Players Need To Be More Cautious Of Their Spending Habits’ – Jorginho

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button