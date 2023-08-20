Checkout The Outfit Deborah Paul Enenche Wore This Sunday In London That Has Caused Many To React

Deborah Paul Enenche who happens to be the daughter to Pastor Paul Enenche has generated a lot of reactions on social media as she thrills fans with new photos of herself this Sunday. In the photos she shared, she was seen on a nice looking outfit black colored trouser outfit and matched it up with a blue colored jean sweater outfit which enhanced her beauty. She applied neatly done make up as she took the photos in different positions.

The photos she shared are shown below.

Many persons who saw the photos reacted as they couldn’t resist the urge to react. Screenshots of some reactions are shown below.

If the comments are anything to go by, it is safe to say that all her fans who reacted were impressed by the outfit she showed up on this Sunday.

Deborah Paul Enenche, ever since get rise to fame, has been making waves as she now has an impressive fan base on social media.

