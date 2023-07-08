Checkout The Outfit Deborah Paul Enenche Wore In New Photos That Has Caused Reactions

Daughter to pastor Paul Enenche, Deborah Paul Enenche has recently thrilled many on social media as she shares lovely new photos of herself on social media. In the photos, she was seen on a black suit outfit and matched it with a nice looking skirt outfit. She applied neatly done makeup as she took the photos in a standing position. She was also seen on a black hat and a spectacle which complemented to the beauty of the outfit.

Although she failed to give the photos a write up, she never failed to look awesome and pretty as she always do.

Many fans, on seeing the photos, reacted vigorously as they were amazed at astounded at the outfit she showed up on.

If the comments are anything to go by, it is safe to say that all her fans who reacted were pleased as they reacted positively.

What are your thoughts concerning these photos? Feel free to drop a comment and follow for more.

Bettyentertainment (

)